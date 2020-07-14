Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Physicians Urging Parents to Continue Routine Vaccinations

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 13 2020

Physicians and medical groups are strongly encouraging parents to make sure their children’s vaccinations are up to date.

Vaccinations in Minnesota and across the country have drastically decreased due to COVID-19 and fears associated with seeking health care at a physician’s office or other medical clinics. Approximately 70 to 80% of Minnesota children have had physicians visits, vaccinations, and chronic and routine checkups delayed due to COVID-19 concerns, and Minnesota physicians are encouraging Minnesotans to practice good health through routine vaccinations.

“Minnesota’s physicians strongly urge parents to continue with their children’s routine vaccinations for the health and safety of their children, families and the community,” said Keith Stelter, MD, Minnesota Medical Assocation president. “Health care practices and clinics are doing their part to ensure a safe, secure and healthy environment for patients and vaccinations.”

It’s important to know that under state law, children must be vaccinated to attend public schools unless exempt based on personal beliefs.

