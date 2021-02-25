Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Officials ask Families to get COVID-19 Tested every 2 weeks

Betsy Melin — Feb. 25 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota public health officials are asking families to get tested for the coronavirus every two weeks from now until the end of the school year, in an effort to limit impact of the disease.

The state Department of Health Campaign announced Wednesday is reaching out to families, health professionals, schools and youth organizations to help encourage regular COVID-19 testing.

“Over the past few months, the number of students attending in-person classes has significantly increased, with thousands more expected to return to the classroom in coming weeks,” Health Department Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff said, adding that many people will be resuming sports and other activities. “To protect this progress, we need to use all the tools at our disposal.”

Of Minnesota’s 480,845 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 80,417 have been in those under the age of 20, or about 17% of all cases.

The state is also beefing up vaccination plans for older residents. Teddy Tschann, spokesman for Gov. Tim Walz, said the governor plans to outline a proposal Thursday to vaccinate at least 70% of Minnesotans aged 65 and older by the end of March, before expanding eligibility to other groups.

State health officials on Wednesday confirmed 761 new cases and nine new deaths due to the coronavirus.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Families Asked to Get Regular COVID-19 Tests Through End of School Year

Crow Wing County to Host Virtual COVID-19 Information Session

Over 700 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday

Nationwide Winter Storm Contributes to Reduction in Blood Donations

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.