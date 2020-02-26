Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Office of Higher Education Discusses Attainment Goals At Leech Lake Tribal College

Malaak KhattabFeb. 26 2020

Officials from the Minnesota Office of Higher Education and area community leaders gathered at Leech Lake Tribal College to discuss attainment goals in higher education.

It’s part of Forward Together, an educational attainment outreach campaign to raise awareness of the statewide goal of 70 percent. During the event, the discussions centered on ways to close the attainment gaps, what’s working, and where barriers exist. Dennis Olson, Minnesota Office of Higher Education Commissioner, says their first goal is to get American Indian attainment to 30 percent.

The estimated percent of American Indians completing a post-secondary certificate or degree in 2019 is 28 percent. The goal by 2025 is to reach 61.2 percent.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

LLTC To Host Discussion on Postsecondary Attainment Gap

BLS Healthcare Professional Course Teaches CPR Training At Leech Lake Tribal College

Trump Signs Executive Order For Task Force on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

New Funding for Equipment at Leech Lake Tribal College

Latest Stories

Minnesota DFL and GOP Discuss Issues and Resolutions at 2020 Caucus Night

Posted on Feb. 26 2020

Minnesota Teacher of the Year Semifinalists Include Three Local Educators

Posted on Feb. 26 2020

Carol Olson Celebrates 34 Years At Bemidji Area Chamber Of Commerce

Posted on Feb. 26 2020

Sourcewell Holds Annual Regional Science and Engineering Fair For Students

Posted on Feb. 26 2020

Bemidji Wrestling Heading Back to State After Last Year's Visit

Posted on Feb. 26 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.