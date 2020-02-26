Minnesota Office of Higher Education Discusses Attainment Goals At Leech Lake Tribal College
Officials from the Minnesota Office of Higher Education and area community leaders gathered at Leech Lake Tribal College to discuss attainment goals in higher education.
It’s part of Forward Together, an educational attainment outreach campaign to raise awareness of the statewide goal of 70 percent. During the event, the discussions centered on ways to close the attainment gaps, what’s working, and where barriers exist. Dennis Olson, Minnesota Office of Higher Education Commissioner, says their first goal is to get American Indian attainment to 30 percent.
The estimated percent of American Indians completing a post-secondary certificate or degree in 2019 is 28 percent. The goal by 2025 is to reach 61.2 percent.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.