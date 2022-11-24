Minnesota Offering Free Admission to State Parks This Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is encouraging residents to explore the great outdoors after Thanksgiving by offering free admission to all state parks this Friday, Nov. 25.

The Free Park Day is one of four days each year where the DNR waives the vehicle permit requirement to enter state parks and recreation areas. The goal of each Free Park Day is to encourage Minnesotans to get outside and enjoy the health and wellness benefits of spending time in nature.

There is a state park or recreation area within 30 miles of most Minnesotans. Most state park offices and visitor centers will be lightly staffed, so all guests are asked to plan ahead before visiting on Friday.

More information on Free Park Days is available on the DNR website.

