Minnesota Offering $100 Gift Cards for Those Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

Gov. Tim Walz announced on Thursday that Minnesota is joining the Biden Administration’s initiative to provide $100 to all Minnesotans ages 12 and older who get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Minnesota who fall into this age group and receive their first dose between Friday, July 30 and Sunday, August 15 will be eligible for a $100 Visa gift card. Gov. Walz will authorize up to $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding to start up the program, and he will seek legislative approval for additional funding to sustain the program for its duration.

Beginning Wednesday, August 4, Minnesotans can verify their first dose and claim their reward at mn.gov/covid19.

