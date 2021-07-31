Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Offering $100 Gift Cards for Those Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

Lakeland News — Jul. 31 2021

Gov. Tim Walz announced on Thursday that Minnesota is joining the Biden Administration’s initiative to provide $100 to all Minnesotans ages 12 and older who get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Minnesota who fall into this age group and receive their first dose between Friday, July 30 and Sunday, August 15 will be eligible for a $100 Visa gift card. Gov. Walz will authorize up to $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding to start up the program, and he will seek legislative approval for additional funding to sustain the program for its duration.

Beginning Wednesday, August 4, Minnesotans can verify their first dose and claim their reward at mn.gov/covid19.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Area Schools Sorting Out Details of Mask Wearing in Schools

Walz Orders Flags Flown at Half-Staff for Red Lake Officer Ryan Bialke

Maple Grove Investigating Homicide, Ties to Leech Lake and Cass Lake

702 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 New Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.