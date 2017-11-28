DONATE

Minnesota Observes World HIV/AIDS Day

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 28 2017
World AIDS Day is this Friday, and the Minnesota Health District is observing by pushing the fight to end it.

“We have the tools to end HIV in Minnesota,” said Minnesota Health Commissioner Dr. Ed Ehlinger. “New interventions, such as early, sustained HIV treatment and pre-exposure preventive drugs, are highly effective at preventing HIV. We are committed to working with our communities that have disproportionate rates of HIV to reduce barriers to HIV prevention, testing and care.”

HIV medications are so effective that HIV is now considered a chronic, manageable condition. When medication is taken as prescribed, it can decrease the amount of HIV present in the blood. A person who has HIV but continues to take medication also has a lower risk of transmitting HIV to sexual partners.

The MDH suggests everyone ages 13-64 get tested for HIV at least once. You should especially get tested if you do not know the HIV status of a sexual partner.

World AIDS Day activities will be happening all over Minnesota. A list of testing sites can be found here.

