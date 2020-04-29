Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Nurses Association Has Concerns Regarding New Executive Order

Chantelle Calhoun — Apr. 28 2020

Governor Tim Walz signed an Executive Order over the weekend that would allow out-of-state health care professionals to work in Minnesota during the state’s peacetime emergency. But the Minnesota Nurses Association has mixed feelings about the order, saying they are concerned about having out-of-state nurses practice when Minnesota nurses could be furloughed and on about education requirements being different outside Minnesota.

The order was set in place to provide aid to Minnesota hospitals and long term care facilities who are struggling with staff shortages and illness. The order will not require out-of-state nurses to get a Minnesota nursing license to temporarily practice.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

