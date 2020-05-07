Minnesota Nurses Association Concerned With Decision to Restart Elective Surgeries

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association say they’re frustrated by the Governor’s decision to restart elective surgeries in the state.

MNA members say they don’t feel it’s safe to begin these elective surgeries until adequate protection is reached for all workers. Some nurses have claimed to be floating between high risk and non-COVID-19 floors on the same day while wearing the same personal protective equipment (PPE).

Pre-crisis standards of PPE required nurses and doctors to regularly change masks and gowns with each patient.

