Minnesota Now Out of COVID-19 “Caution” Threshold for Case Positivity

Lakeland News — Mar. 4 2022

Minnesota’s case positivity rate has now fallen to the lowest it has been since last August, and more counties are seeing a lower COVID-19 risk level.

The state today reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 833 new coronavirus cases. There was one death in the Lakeland viewing area, an Itasca County resident between the ages of 50 and 54.

The seven-day average for case positivity has now dropped below the 5% “Caution” threshold and is at 4.9%, down from 7.0% the week before. It’s the lowest it has been since August 2. Case growth is at 14.8 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 25.4 cases per 100,000 the week before.

An update from the CDC now shows that most of Minnesota has fallen to a low COVID-19 risk level. 60 Minnesota counties are currently in the “Low” range according to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels, while about 24 mostly central Minnesota counties are in the “Medium” range. Three counties, including Polk County in the Lakeland viewing area, are still in the high range.

There are currently 472 people hospitalized in Minnesota, a decrease of 123 from a week ago. 60 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 30 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 58 new cases reported in the following counties:

  • Beltrami – 7
  • Cass – 9
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 5
  • Hubbard – 4
  • Itasca – 10
  • Mille Lacs – 5
  • Morrison – 3
  • Polk – 7
  • Roseau – 2
  • Todd – 4
  • Wadena – 1

