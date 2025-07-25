Minnesota National Guard Welcomes New State Chaplain

The U.S. Army Chaplain Corps was founded on July 29, 1775, and just days before the celebration of the corps’ 250th birthday, the Minnesota National Guard said goodbye to their Senior Army Chaplain of over two years and welcomed his replacement in a “Passing of the Stole” ceremony at Camp Ripley on Friday.

An Army chaplain aims to provide religious support and spiritual care to service members. Col. Buddy Winn has served as a chaplain in the Army since November of 2006 and has been the Minnesota National Guard State Chaplain since March 2023. Stepping into the position is Lt. Col. Timothy Usset, who has served as a chaplain since August of 2012.

Usset believes that his job as State Chaplain is to help provide servicemen and women their “why.”

“Anyone who has a ‘why’ can endure almost any ‘how,'” he said. “The work that we do for our soldiers and our airmen is helping them, [to quote psychologist] Viktor Frankl again, say ‘yes’ to life in spite of everything. I think that’s where we find the meaning and the purpose to continue to drive on in the midst of very difficult circumstances, again, that we face on and off the battlefield and in and outside [the] uniform.”

The State Chaplain is responsible for spiritual care of Minnesota’s 13,000 soldiers, airmen, and their families.