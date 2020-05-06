Lakeland PBS

Minnesota National Guard Conducts Flyovers Honoring COVID-19 Frontline Workers

Chantelle Calhoun — May. 6 2020

The Minnesota National Guard has conducted flyovers to recognize those on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic response.

The flight was scheduled for Wednesday, May 6th at 10:55 a.m. beginning in Brainerd at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, and ended near 11:30 p.m. in Stillwater at Lakeview Hospital.

The flyovers were part of a nationwide effort to recognize healthcare workers, emergency responders, food industry and other essential workers throughout the state that have done their part to keep the state functioning during the stay-at-home order. The aircraft flying these missions were combinations of F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 148th Fighter Wing out of Duluth and C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 133rd Air Wing out of Fort Snelling in Saint Paul.

“As part of a nationwide Air Force initiative, the Minnesota Air National Guard will fly over communities throughout the state,” said Major General Jon Jensen, the Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard. “These flyovers are our way of showing solidarity for those who have stepped forward to serve during this pandemic. This is a small way that we can salute those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response for their service and sacrifice.”

The flight path for Wednesday reached Brainerd, Coon Rapids, Fridley, Little Falls, Minneapolis, Monticello, Hastings, Robbinsdale, Rochester, Saint Cloud, Saint Louis Park, Saint Paul, Stillwater, White Bear Lake, and Woodbury. Flyovers were near local medical facilities in each community. Other sites in the state will be flown over during future flyovers planned for later in the month.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Death Toll Rises to 485 From COVID-19

Bemidji All School Reunion Postponed Until Next Year

Beltrami County COVID-19 Response Team Needs Health Care Volunteer’s

$2.4 Billion Budget Deficit Projected in MN Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Latest Stories

Death Toll Rises to 485 From COVID-19

Posted on May. 6 2020

Bemidji All School Reunion Postponed Until Next Year

Posted on May. 6 2020

Stoffel Named Head Coach of Bemidji Football Program

Posted on May. 6 2020

Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Named BSU’s 38th Distinguished Minnesotan

Posted on May. 6 2020

Beltrami County COVID-19 Response Team Needs Health Care Volunteer's

Posted on May. 6 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.