Minnesota National Guard Conducts Flyovers Honoring COVID-19 Frontline Workers

The Minnesota National Guard has conducted flyovers to recognize those on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic response.

The flight was scheduled for Wednesday, May 6th at 10:55 a.m. beginning in Brainerd at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, and ended near 11:30 p.m. in Stillwater at Lakeview Hospital.

The flyovers were part of a nationwide effort to recognize healthcare workers, emergency responders, food industry and other essential workers throughout the state that have done their part to keep the state functioning during the stay-at-home order. The aircraft flying these missions were combinations of F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 148th Fighter Wing out of Duluth and C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 133rd Air Wing out of Fort Snelling in Saint Paul.

“As part of a nationwide Air Force initiative, the Minnesota Air National Guard will fly over communities throughout the state,” said Major General Jon Jensen, the Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard. “These flyovers are our way of showing solidarity for those who have stepped forward to serve during this pandemic. This is a small way that we can salute those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response for their service and sacrifice.”

The flight path for Wednesday reached Brainerd, Coon Rapids, Fridley, Little Falls, Minneapolis, Monticello, Hastings, Robbinsdale, Rochester, Saint Cloud, Saint Louis Park, Saint Paul, Stillwater, White Bear Lake, and Woodbury. Flyovers were near local medical facilities in each community. Other sites in the state will be flown over during future flyovers planned for later in the month.

