DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Minnesota Minimum Wage Will Increase For 2018

Sarah Winkelmann
Aug. 17 2017
Leave a Comment

Beginning Jan. 1,2018, Minnesota’s minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation to $9.65 an hour for large employers and $7.87 an hour for other state minimum wages.

“This increase is good news and we have more work to do so that all Minnesotans can earn their way to economic security for themselves and their families,” said Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith.

When an employer’s annual gross revenues are $500,000 or more they are classified as a large employer. These companies will increase their current minimum wage by 15 cents, from $9.50 to $9.65.

All other small employers in Minnesota will increase their minimum wage from $7.75 to $7.87, an increase of 12 cents. Also receiving the minimum of $7.87 an hour in January will be youth under the age of 18, summer work travel exchange visitors and employees under 20 in training.

“This is good news for Minnesota’s lowest-wage workers and will help them earn more to provide for their families,” said Ken Peterson, commissioner, Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

State’s Fatal Work-Injuries Increased in 2015

Minnesota’s Minimum Wage Increased For All Part Time And Full Time Employees

Minnesota’s Minimum Wage Increases Aug. 1

Lt. Governor Tina Smith Visits Merrifield For Manufacturing Week

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Lucy Watsons said

Dear Admin, Your blog is really good and proved a knowledgeable medium for the... Read More

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

John Westad said

Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More

Jarrod Mankie said

Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More

Latest Story

Volunteers Wanted To Help Search For Missing Brainerd Man

Posted on Aug. 17 2017

Latest Stories

Volunteers Wanted To Help Search For Missing Brainerd Man

Posted on Aug. 17 2017

Duke University Professor Gets Fall Lumberjack Athletes Ready For Season

Posted on Aug. 17 2017

Boomers & Beyond Expo Provides Seminars And Vendors For The Golden Years

Posted on Aug. 17 2017

Hundreds In Bemidji Show They're United Against Hate

Posted on Aug. 17 2017

House Capital Investment Committee Tours BSU Campus For Proposed Bonding Project

Posted on Aug. 17 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.