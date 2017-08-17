Minnesota Minimum Wage Will Increase For 2018

Beginning Jan. 1,2018, Minnesota’s minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation to $9.65 an hour for large employers and $7.87 an hour for other state minimum wages.

“This increase is good news and we have more work to do so that all Minnesotans can earn their way to economic security for themselves and their families,” said Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith.

When an employer’s annual gross revenues are $500,000 or more they are classified as a large employer. These companies will increase their current minimum wage by 15 cents, from $9.50 to $9.65.

All other small employers in Minnesota will increase their minimum wage from $7.75 to $7.87, an increase of 12 cents. Also receiving the minimum of $7.87 an hour in January will be youth under the age of 18, summer work travel exchange visitors and employees under 20 in training.

“This is good news for Minnesota’s lowest-wage workers and will help them earn more to provide for their families,” said Ken Peterson, commissioner, Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.