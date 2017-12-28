Minnesota Minimum Wage Going Up In 2018
The Minnesota minimum wage rates will be adjusted for inflation beginning Jan. 1st 2018.
The rate will rise to from $9.50 to $9.65 an hour for large employees.
Small employees whose gross revenue is less than $500,000 must pay employees at least $7.87 instead of the current $7.75.
The youth wage rate, also $7.87 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 18 year old.
Last, The training wage rate, $7.87 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 20 years old for the first 90 days of employment.
“In 2014, I worked with the DFL Legislature to raise Minnesota’s minimum wage three times and to increase it thereafter with inflation. Now, that law will further boost incomes for more than 250,000 Minnesotans and their families who are working hard to lift themselves out of poverty,” said Governor Mark Dayton.
“This is good news for Minnesota’s lowest-wage workers and will help them earn more to provide for their families,” said Ken Peterson, commissioner, Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.
One Comment
Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for someone working a 40 hr/week minimum wage job. Wow! Like the $6/wk BEFORE TAXES or $312 more/year is going to ‘LIFT THEM OUT OF POVERTY”. They should have made it a lot more than only a 15 cents/hr increase!
