Minnesota Military Museum, Camp Ripley

A joint project between the Minnesota Military Museum at Camp Ripley and the St Cloud State University archives has made 35 Minnesota County Honor Rolls available to the public through the Minnesota Digital Library.

“The best way to describe these books is to picture a high school year book, but instead of smiling high school seniors, the photos and stories are of the men and women in uniform” stated Ryan Welle Minnesota Military Museum archivist. “It is unclear how many counties in Minnesota published these books on their WW l Veterans, but we had 35 of them and wanted to share them with all Minnesotans”, continued Welle.

Scanning of the books was coordinated with St Cloud State University Archivist Tom Steman and Metadata was entered by the staff of the Military Museum.

“This project is a great resource for anyone doing research on relatives involved in WW 1 and very appropriate with our currently featured exhibit on the 100th anniversary of WW 1, “In the Fight, Minnesota and the First World War”, concluded Welle.

For all the resources available from the Minnesota Digital Library, go to http://reflections.mndigital.org/

Search the Military Historical Society of Minnesota for all of their submissions.

