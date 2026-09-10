Sep 9, 2026 | By: Collin Burns

Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum Opens Friday

The Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum will officially open its new 40,000 square foot facility during a three day grand opening weekend beginning on Friday.

Located on a 32-acre campus just outside the gates of Camp Ripley, the new museum will provide visitors with an expansive exploration of Minnesota’s military history.

Through immersive exhibits, restored military vehicles and aircraft, interactive galleries, archival collections, and more than 25,000 artifacts, the museum tells the stories of Minnesotans who have served from the Civil War through today.

And if you can’t make it to any or some of the events, the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum is inviting the public to virtually attend several historic events surrounding the opening of its new museum in Little Falls. A schedule of events, and livestreams for the events, can be viewed at http://www.mnvetmuseum.org/.

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