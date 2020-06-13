Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Medical Association Launches “Practice Good Health” Initiative

Betsy Melin — Jun. 12 2020

The Minnesota Medical Association is launching Practice Good Health, a unified effort of its 10,000 physician members to empower Minnesota families to proactively care for their physical and emotional well-being. Practice Good Health brings together credible tools, resources, and best practice guidelines to make care decisions easier amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. 

In addition to providing patient clarity, Practice Good Health will also directly support physicians across the state to create the safest possible care environments and experiences. This includes physician resources and educational opportunities for their clinics and practices as well as their own well-being. 

Practice Good Health is a direct extension of the MMA’s mission to make Minnesota the healthiest state in which to live and practice medicine. The MMA has been the leading voice of medicine in Minnesota for 167 years and is committed to using that platform to help families feel confident and supported to Practice Good Health today, tomorrow, and into the future.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

