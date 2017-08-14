DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Minnesota May Change How It Grades School Performance

Clayton Castle
Aug. 14 2017
Leave a Comment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota officials have drafted a plan that would change how the state evaluates school performance.

The proposal calls for evaluating schools based on state test scores, how many students move up a level on state tests, graduation rates, progress for students learning English and school attendance, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

Although many of the metrics would remain the same, schools wouldn’t receive a single overall grade.

Officials said the changes would raise achievement and get rid of disparities, though critics argue the new measurements would lower the bar.

“I don’t think the current proposal provides enough information to the public,” said Andrea Roethke, director of the education advocacy group Ed Allies.

Roethke said the system could effectively identify low-performing schools, but it wouldn’t provide the community with a way to make sense of all the data.

Ratings help the state determine which schools need extra money and support. Under the proposal, low-performing schools would be flagged and required to create an improvement plan that the state would monitor.

The proposed system would also give low-performing schools more staff training, increased access to regional specialists and the opportunity to apply for state grants.

While the state data would be helpful, Bloomington Public Schools plans to continue to administer its own metrics to monitor the district’s schools, said David Heistad, the district’s research, evaluation and assessment director.

“I’m more interested in really having actionable information,” Heistad said.

The Minnesota Department of Education is expected to have a public comment period on the proposed system, and then seek federal approval in September.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Ice and Snow Cause School Closures

Golden Apple: Cass Lake-Bena Bounces Back From Persistently Low-Performing Ranking

No Child Left Behind Act To Be Replaced

Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Receives State Leadership Award

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

John Westad said

Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More

Jarrod Mankie said

Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More

CC said

The drug and alcohol problem has been on-going for some time, extreme measures s... Read More

Latest Story

Construction Underway For The Heartland Activity and Wellness Center In Park Rapids

A Better Connection and the Heartland Activity and Wellness Center have set out to break cycles of poverty, substance abuse, domestic violence,
Posted on Aug. 14 2017

Latest Stories

Construction Underway For The Heartland Activity and Wellness Center In Park Rapids

Posted on Aug. 14 2017

Leech Lake Celebrates First Solar Project To Benefit Low-Income Families

Posted on Aug. 14 2017

Community Spotlight: Local Business Paints To Strengthen Work Relationships

Posted on Aug. 14 2017

UTV Crash Injures Two Teens In Wadena County

Posted on Aug. 14 2017

Sen. Carrie Ruud Receives CGMC Award

Posted on Aug. 14 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.