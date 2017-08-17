Minnesota Man Who Pretended To be Scottish Lord Is Sentenced To 4 Years

Colin Alexander Chisholm pleaded guilty to mail fraud in January. U.S. District Judge John Tunheim handed down his sentence Wednesday.
Prosecutors say the 65-year-old Chisholm used his false persona to bilk at least 38 investors out of more than $2.1 million dollars. He used the money to support a lavish lifestyle instead.
Chisholm was sentenced in 2015 to nearly two years in prison in a separate welfare fraud case in state court. He and his wife lived in a Lake Minnetonka mansion and owned a yacht while illegally collecting welfare benefits.
