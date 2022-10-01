Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Man Sentenced to Life for 1986 Iron Range Killing

Lakeland News — Sep. 30 2022

Michael Allan Carbo, Jr.

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A man convicted of raping and killing a woman 36 years ago on Minnesota’s Iron Range has been sentenced to life in prison.

Michael Allan Carbo Jr., of Chisholm, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual conduct in the 1986 slaying of 38-year-old Nancy Daugherty, also of Chisholm. The case was eventually revived by genealogy database analysts. A jury convicted the 54-year-old Carbo in August.

Daugherty was found dead in her home on July 16, 1986, by police conducting a welfare check. Investigators over the years interviewed and collected DNA from more than 100 people but were unable to find a solid lead.

Carbo will be eligible for parole after serving 17 years.

