Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Man Accused of Killing Wife Wants Confession Thrown Out

Ryan BowlerFeb. 28 2022

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man accused of stabbing his wife to death while six children were upstairs watching TV asked a judge Friday to throw out a confession he made after his arrest in Wisconsin.

McKinley Phillips, 40, was indicted in November on a charge of first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing his 42-year-old wife multiple times in the basement of their Woodbury home in June 2021. Six children, ranging in age from 5 to 15, were in the house at the time, investigators said.

Phillips took a Greyhound bus headed for Chicago after the fatal stabbing. Officers found him on the bus around 3 a.m. the next day near Tomah, Wisconsin, where he was arrested and jailed, according to the complaint.

On the way to jail, Phillips allegedly told Woodbury police detectives he had gotten into an argument with his wife after “he found a letter to her from an old boyfriend who was currently in jail.” He went on to describe stabbing her several times in the back with a folding pocket knife, the complaint said.

Defense attorney Mac Guptil said his client’s right to have an attorney present while he spoke with police was violated because he was not properly advised that a lawyer who was licensed in Minnesota would immediately be available to him, the Pioneer Press reported.

Prosecutors have until April 1 to respond to the challenge.

The hearing was held by videoconference so that relatives of the victim could watch. Phillips participated from jail in Stillwater.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

28 New COVID-19 Deaths, 1,122 New Cases Reported Monday in MN

New CDC COVID Metrics Say Majority of Americans Won’t Need Masks Indoors

15 New COVID-19 Deaths, 961 New Cases Reported Friday in MN

New Information Released in 2001 Murder of Rachel Anthony

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.