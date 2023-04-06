Minnesota Making Use of Volunteer Snow and Rainfall Monitors

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Due to the heavy snowfall seen in the past couple of days, over 600 new precipitation monitors across the state of Minnesota are busy making every drop and snowflake count.

With these new monitors, Minnesota has become a national leader in volunteer-based scientific studies through measuring precipitation. The state Department of Natural Resources mainly conducts these counts in partnership with the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS).

The 609 new monitors filled out spots in areas of the state that previously were lacking or not in the weather radar’s reach. The rain and snowfall measured are important as they can assist in predicting upcoming conditions for the spring and summer season.

“Their readings are instrumental in allowing us to monitor drought, monitor floods, verify high rainfall amounts,” says State Climatologist Luigi Romolo. “The data is extremely invaluable.”

An area that the DNR says needs more monitors is in the northwest. Anyone interested in becoming a CoCoRaHS observer can sign up on their website. The organization requires volunteers to have a 4-inch rain gauge.

