Minnesota Liquor Stores Can Now Operate On Sundays
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota residents have the option of purchasing alcohol from their local liquor store on a Sunday for the first time in history.
Reports say that alcohol retailers are allowed to remain open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays now that Minnesota has ended its more than century-old ban on Sunday liquor sales.
In the past, residents who wanted a drink on Sunday had to head to a bar or drive to a liquor store in Wisconsin.
Liquor vendors in Wisconsin say they didn’t notice a difference in their sales.
Minnesota Municipal Beverage Association Executive Director Paul Kaspszak says he fears ending the ban will lead to further deregulation.
