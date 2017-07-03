Minnesota Liquor Stores Can Now Operate On Sundays

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota residents have the option of purchasing alcohol from their local liquor store on a Sunday for the first time in history.

Reports say that alcohol retailers are allowed to remain open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays now that Minnesota has ended its more than century-old ban on Sunday liquor sales.

In the past, residents who wanted a drink on Sunday had to head to a bar or drive to a liquor store in Wisconsin.

Liquor vendors in Wisconsin say they didn’t notice a difference in their sales.

Minnesota Municipal Beverage Association Executive Director Paul Kaspszak says he fears ending the ban will lead to further deregulation.