Minnesota Legislature Passes $330 Million Aid Package For COVID-19 Relief

The Minnesota Legislature passed a $330 million financial aid package today to help soften the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The House passed the bill 99-4, and the Senate passed it 67-0.

Among the bill’s highlights are a $200 million fund that state agencies can tap for responding to the pandemic. It would also provide $30 million in grants to groups that provide child care for children of essential workers, as well as $40 million in emergency grants and loan guarantees for small businesses.

