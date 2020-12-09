Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Lays Out Plans to Start COVID-19 Vaccinations

Lakeland News — Dec. 8 2020

Gov. Tim Walz and state health officials say the first Minnesotans who will get the new coronavirus vaccine in the initial wave could get their shots as early as Christmas week.

Minnesota is poised to get about 46,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week, followed by about 136,000 does of the Moderna vaccine in the two weeks after that, making for a total of 183,400 within the first month.

Minnesota will follow federal guidance directing the first doses to health care personnel and long-term care facility residents.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Essentia Health Launches COVID-19 Regional Projections Dashboard

Northwoods Adventure: JB Tree Farm in Pierz Sees Record Opening Weekend

COVID-19 State Update, Walz to Discuss Vaccine Distribution Plans

Minnesota Updates Quarantine Guidance Based on New CDC Recommendations

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.