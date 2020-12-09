Minnesota Lays Out Plans to Start COVID-19 Vaccinations
Gov. Tim Walz and state health officials say the first Minnesotans who will get the new coronavirus vaccine in the initial wave could get their shots as early as Christmas week.
Minnesota is poised to get about 46,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week, followed by about 136,000 does of the Moderna vaccine in the two weeks after that, making for a total of 183,400 within the first month.
Minnesota will follow federal guidance directing the first doses to health care personnel and long-term care facility residents.
