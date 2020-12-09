Minnesota Lays Out Plans to Start COVID-19 Vaccinations

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gov. Tim Walz and state health officials say the first Minnesotans who will get the new coronavirus vaccine in the initial wave could get their shots as early as Christmas week.

Minnesota is poised to get about 46,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week, followed by about 136,000 does of the Moderna vaccine in the two weeks after that, making for a total of 183,400 within the first month.

Minnesota will follow federal guidance directing the first doses to health care personnel and long-term care facility residents.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today