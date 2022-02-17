Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Lawmakers Take Another Shot at Sports Betting Bill

Lakeland News — Feb. 16 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Another push for sports betting legislation appears to be gaining momentum as Minnesota lawmakers on Wednesday announced a bipartisan legalization effort.

Past attempts have failed to get much support in the Legislature and among the state’s tribes. Republican and Democratic lawmakers in both chambers have a renewed interest in legalizing sports gambling statewide.

Thirty states and Washington, D.C., offer sports gambling and another three states have legalized it but aren’t yet operational. A 2018 Supreme Court ruling opened the door for states to legalize betting on sports.

By — Lakeland News

