Minnesota Lawmakers Take Another Shot at Sports Betting Bill
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Another push for sports betting legislation appears to be gaining momentum as Minnesota lawmakers on Wednesday announced a bipartisan legalization effort.
Past attempts have failed to get much support in the Legislature and among the state’s tribes. Republican and Democratic lawmakers in both chambers have a renewed interest in legalizing sports gambling statewide.
Thirty states and Washington, D.C., offer sports gambling and another three states have legalized it but aren’t yet operational. A 2018 Supreme Court ruling opened the door for states to legalize betting on sports.
