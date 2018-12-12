Minnesota Lawmakers Open Discussions On High Insulin Prices

Lawmakers heard Nicole Smith-Holt tell how her 26-year-old son, Alec Smith, died last year because he couldn’t afford the $1,300 he needed for his monthly diabetes supplies.

Attorney General Lori Swanson is suing three big insulin makers, alleging they inflated prices through deceptive trade practices and consumer fraud.

The industry trade group PhRMA says consumers are paying higher prices because insurers aren’t passing along discounts.