Minnesota Lawmakers Get Some Hits, Lots of Misses in Session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — There were a few hits but lots of misses as the divided Minnesota Legislature blew a deadline for passing a package of tax cuts and new spending using the state’s massive budget surplus.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz met Monday afternoon with Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller and Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman. But the governor acknowledged afterward that they’re still searching for common ground, and he has no immediate plans to call a special session.

Walz says the leaders indicated their members need time to decompress. He says it might do lawmakers good to go home and hear from their constituents.

