DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Minnesota Lawmakers Fight Against School Lunch Shaming

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 22 2017
Leave a Comment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota lawmaker says she’s exploring ways to force school districts to back off hard-line tactics for students with school lunch debt.

Rep. Sarah Anderson, R-Plymouth, is pushing the effort, according to the Star Tribune. The move comes amid reports that a Minnesota school cafeteria worker took food from the trays of children who owed lunch money and disposed the food into a bucket as the children watched.

Children should never be shamed for owing lunch money, Anderson said, adding: “It’s a school-sanctioned bullying of children.”

Minnesota Education Commissioner Brenda Cassellius urged school districts to cover the debts with reserve funds rather than shame children or deny them a meal.

“Taking food away from a child in front of their peers, or limiting their access to school activities or athletics over meal debt, is downright wrong — not to mention mean,” Cassellius said.

Anderson has suggested one possible method to encourage districts to be more lenient is to take away state aid from districts employing harsh tactics.

Anderson said she was inspired to do something after reading about how a worker at a school in Stewartville took food from the trays of students and threw it away. The superintendent of Stewartville Public Schools didn’t return the newspaper’s request for comment.

Jessica Webster, a staff attorney for advocacy group Legal Services Advocacy Project, said children should never have to fear being turned away from lunch. She said they also shouldn’t be put in the middle of a transaction that’s between the district and parents.

Rep. Paul Thissen, a Democrat from Minneapolis, is pushing for the state to provide all students a free lunch.

Gov. Mark Dayton signed a bill three years ago that banned any demeaning actions taken toward students because of lunch debts.

“I thought we took care of this. I thought it was clear,” Anderson said. “I’m frustrated at this point. I’m looking for the right answer.”

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesota ACT Scores Remain Among America’s Best

Golden Apple: High School Food Service Honored

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

100K Minnesotans Sign Up For Health Insurance So Far

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Officials say more than 100,000 Minnesotans who buy health insurance on their own have signed up through the state’s
Posted on Nov. 22 2017

Latest Stories

100K Minnesotans Sign Up For Health Insurance So Far

Posted on Nov. 22 2017

Sertoma Winter Wonderland Kicks Off Tomorrow

Posted on Nov. 22 2017

Highest Day for Cooking Fires is Tomorrow: Thanksgiving Day

Posted on Nov. 22 2017

Rep. Tony Cornish & Sen. Dan Schoen Plan To Resign Amid Misconduct Allegations

Posted on Nov. 22 2017

Sen. Schoen To Resign In Wake Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Posted on Nov. 22 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.