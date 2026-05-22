May 22, 2026 | By: Collin Burns

Minnesota Law Enforcement Kicks Off Summer Campaign for Traffic Safety

Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of summer, meaning the next 100 days are the most traveled nationwide. Law enforcement agencies across Minnesota are kicking off their summer enforcement campaign aimed at slowing down drivers and preventing deadly crashes. Throughout the summer, agencies will target four big behaviors that contribute to most crashes, such as driving distracted, driving unbelted, speeding, and driving while impaired.

From May 26th through September 1st last year, there were 111 fatalities on Minnesota roads.

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