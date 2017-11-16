Minnesota Launches Next Step In Health Care Reform

The Minnesota Department of Human Services is asking the public for feedback on their latest health care purchasing reforms.

The reforms will build on the Integrated Health Partnership, also known as the IHP program., which was designed to reward providers who deliver improved health care outcomes in Minnesota.

According to the Department of Human Services, in their first 4 years IHPs across the state have served 460 thousand Minnesotans.

The DHS also reports the program has reduced hospital admissions by 14 percent, saving the state nearly $213 million dollars.

“The IHP demonstration projects have a strong record of success and have been a great example of how the state and health care providers can collaborate to improve care,” says Lawrence Massa, president and CEO of the Minnesota Hospital Association.

The plan can be reviewed by the public on the DHS website. Feedback from the public will be accepted until 5 in the afternoon on Friday, December 15th.

The feedback gathered in the next month will help shape the proposal for Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare contracts for children and families in 2019.

Public meetings about the plan will start next week in St. Paul.