Minnesota Lakes See Decrease in Oxygen Levels

Chris BurnsJun. 9 2021

Minnesota is known for many things, but most notably, it’s known for its lakes. A recent scientific study concluded that some lakes in Minnesota, and around the world, have seen a dip in oxygen levels due in part to warming air temperatures from climate change.

Lower oxygen levels would especially impact cold water lakes in Minnesota and the ability to fish, and could make it so certain fish species wouldn’t be able to survive there. To help protect the fishing of cold water species, practices like protecting watersheds and implementing best management practices on agricultural lands (to prevent unwanted nutrients from getting into lakes) are recommended.

By — Chris Burns

