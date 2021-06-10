Minnesota Lakes See Decrease in Oxygen Levels

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Minnesota is known for many things, but most notably, it’s known for its lakes. A recent scientific study concluded that some lakes in Minnesota, and around the world, have seen a dip in oxygen levels due in part to warming air temperatures from climate change.

Lower oxygen levels would especially impact cold water lakes in Minnesota and the ability to fish, and could make it so certain fish species wouldn’t be able to survive there. To help protect the fishing of cold water species, practices like protecting watersheds and implementing best management practices on agricultural lands (to prevent unwanted nutrients from getting into lakes) are recommended.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today