Minnesota Joining Other States to Roll Out 988 Mental Health Crisis Lifeline on July 16

Starting Saturday, July 16, people facing a mental health crisis can dial 988 to connect to support. The change is part of a nationwide effort to transition the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to a phone number people can more easily remember and access in times of crisis. The shift also includes an online chat feature and new texting option.

Moving to a shorter dialing code is an important step to help reduce suicide, and it is part of a larger push to improve options for Americans facing a mental health crisis. In moments of crisis, it can be challenging to look for resources or even just remember what number to call. Through 988, the Lifeline number will be easier to remember, and more accessible through chat and text. This will create more ways and make it easier for the public to find support.

The new 988 dialing code will serve as a universal entry point, so people can reach a trained crisis counselor who can help regardless of where they live. Anyone can dial or text 988 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to reach crisis support or to use an online chat feature to connect with crisis support. People can also dial 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.

The Lifeline 10-digit number, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), will continue to be available and will route people to the same resources. People should call 911 if they suspect drug overdose or need immediate medical help.

Minnesota has four Lifeline centers that connect callers to nearby or state-specific resources and services quickly and efficiently. Calls may be routed to the Lifeline’s national back-up centers when the four call centers are at capacity. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has several back-up centers that answer the overflow of calls from across the country. This will not change level of service.

