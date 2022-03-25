Lakeland PBS

Minnesota House Votes Unanimously to Divest From Russia

Ryan BowlerMar. 25 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) —The Minnesota House voted unanimously Wednesday to divest the state’s pension funds from Russia, joining states across the U.S. in putting financial pressure on the country over its war in Ukraine.

Minnesota’s public employee pensions funds had an estimated $53 million worth of investments in Russia before its invasion of Ukraine. The value of those investments has fallen to less than $10 million, according to Democratic Rep. Sydney Jordan, whose northeast Minneapolis district is home to a sizeable Ukrainian American community.

“We cannot stand idly by while war crimes are being committed,” Jordan said before the 126-0 vote. She added that a yes vote was “a move for joining an ever-growing number of democracies in standing up to the atrocities committed by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin in Ukraine.

“And not only because standing against tyranny is always the right thing to do, but because we cannot allow a single cent from our state to line the pickets of oligarchs who sanction the murder of innocent civilians,” she continued.

The bill, which also applies to Belarus, would also codify an executive order from Democratic Gov. Tim Walz that prohibits state agencies from doing business with Russian companies.

It now goes to the Senate, where approval is expected.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Gov. Walz to Fish on Leech Lake Reservation with Grand Rapids Guide for 2022 Fishing Opener

Teacher in Minnesota Asked to Take Down Ukrainian Flag

Brainerd Exchange Student from Ukraine Starts Fundraiser for Humanitarian Aid

Minneapolis Revises Policy on Warrants After Locke Killing

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.