Minnesota House Votes To Approve Marijuana Legalization Bill

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota House passed a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana use after hours of debate Thursday night in a historic vote that marked the first time either chamber has voted on legalization.

The legislation passed on a 72-61 vote after nearly five hours of debate on the House floor. The legislation made its way through a dozen committee stops this session.

Passage of the bill in the Democratic-controlled House was all but assured, though it’s not expected to get a vote in the GOP-controlled Senate.

Longtime proponents of recreational marijuana say passage in the House alone is a heartening step towards legalization.

