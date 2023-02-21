Lakeland PBS

Minnesota House Passes Bill Banning Conversion Therapy

Lakeland News — Feb. 20 2023

The Minnesota House passed a bill on Monday aimed at helping the LGBTQ+ community.

House File 16 mainly looks to prohibit conversion therapy for children and vulnerable adults while also providing other forms of healthcare to them. The bill was debated for over two hours on the House floor before the final vote, where it passed 81-47. 11 Republicans joined DFLers in voting for the legislation.

A large portion of the debate centered around a proposed amendment by GOP Rep. Mary Franson of District 12B. The amendment sought to prohibit gender-affirming care for children and vulnerable adults, but it was ultimately withdrawn by Franson after it was further amended by the bill’s author, DFL Rep. Athena Hollins.

Representatives who supported the bill said it is a step forward in helping children in Minnesota who would otherwise struggle from depression and suicidal thoughts if subjected to the controversial practice. Major medical organizations have denounced conversion therapy and the practices associated with it.

