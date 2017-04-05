DONATE

Minnesota House Approves Funding For Arts And Culture Projects

Haydee Clotter
Apr. 5 2017
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota House has voted to distribute $527 million in funding to arts, environmental and cultural heritage projects across the state.

Tuesday’s House vote was unanimous.

The money comes from the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment approved by Minnesota voters in 2008. The amendment raised the state’s sales tax by three-eighths of one percent and dedicated the money to clean water projects, wetland and wildlife habitat restoration and to support Minnesota’s cultural heritage.

The Star Tribune reports about $111 million from this year’s Legacy funds is set to go to clean-water projects, including efforts to protect drinking water from contaminants. Another $103 million would go toward prairie, forest and wetland restoration projects.

A companion bill is in committee in the Minnesota Senate.

Haydee Clotter
