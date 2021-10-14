Minnesota HIV and Syphilis Outbreak Data

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As of October 12, the weekly HIV and syphilis outbreak case counts have been updated. Minnesota is currently experiencing human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) outbreaks in Hennepin and Ramsey counties as well as the Duluth area. Case counts specific to each outbreak can be found below. Minnesota HIV Case Counts by County shows the incidence of new HIV cases compared to previous years.

Partners can use or adapt these resources and tools for HIV outbreak prevention and response in Minnesota.

Hennepin and Ramsey Counties are investigating an outbreak of HIV that began in December 2018. The outbreak is occurring among people who inject drugs whose residence at diagnosis was (or was unstably housed or incarcerated) in Hennepin or Ramsey County. Regardless of transmission risk, has spent time* in a known encampment corridor in Minneapolis or St.Paul since Dec. 2018.

*Socialized, stayed, was known to buy, sell or use drugs, or has engaged in sexual activity. As of October 12th, 2021, Hennepin County holds a count of 64 cases, and Ramsey County currently holds a count of 17 cases.

The outbreak near Duluth was declared among newly diagnosed cases of HIV in people after September 1, 2019 residing in the Duluth area at the time of diagnosis, or reported cases of HIV that are linked to cases that are part of the outbreak as a sex partner, drug user sharing partner, person in their social network or molecular linkage.

For more information about HIV prevention and education visit: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/hiv/prevention/index.html

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today