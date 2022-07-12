Lakeland PBS

Minnesota History Organizations Receive Funding Through Legacy Grant

Mary BalstadJul. 12 2022

33 historical organizations in Minnesota recently received the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grant from the Minnesota Historical Society.

Recipients can earn up to $10,000 through the small grant. This year, the MNHS granted a total of $281,675 in 23 counties. The small grants are awarded on a quarterly basis. It allows non-profits, educational organizations, government units and federally recognized tribes to preserve their history. The grants are competitive and require an application process to be considered. Out of the 33 historical organizations that received the grant, a few fall into the Lakeland viewing area. These include:

  • The City of Hackensack to hire a qualified historian in order to qualify for the National Register of Historic Places for the 1936 Hackensack Conservation Building
  • Clearwater County Historical Society in Bagley to improve collections care and management

The next grant deadline is October, 14, 2022. More information is on the MNHS website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

