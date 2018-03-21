Minnesota Historical Society Reaches Volunteering Milestone

This month the Minnesota Historical Society marked a significant milestone with volunteers and interns donating 1 million hours of service. Since 1992, staff has tracked the contributions of people who have dedicated their time and talents to MNHS and Minnesota communities statewide.

“We are proud of the successes and accomplishments our volunteers and interns have achieved,” said Jean Nierenhausen in a press release, director of volunteers and interns at MNHS. “We are also pleased to be able to recognize the very special commitment of those people who have been with us for more than 20 years.”

Each year, more than 2,000 volunteers contribute to advance MNHS’s mission of using the power of history to transform lives.

MNHS always has volunteer openings throughout the state, but positions fill up quickly. You can find out about positions and other openings at mnhs.org/volunteers.