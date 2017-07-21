Minnesota Has New Model To Help Those Dealing With Mental & Chemical Health

Cities across the state have a new model of mental and chemical health care with the opening of Called Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs) across the state.

Minnesota is one of eight states selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to pilot this new model.

These sites begin testing an innovative care system July 1 that not only brings together chemical and mental care, but focuses on coordinating a person’s total health and social service needs, including physical health care.

CCBHCs are a one-stop shop for adults and children who have trouble otherwise getting the help they need.

“In Minnesota, we’ve long recognized the need to bring together services under one roof,” said Human Services Commissioner Emily Piper. “CCBHCs offer mental health and substance use disorder services as well as a range of other services, putting the needs of people first.”

Locations are in both rural and urban communities from the northwest to the southeast of the state:

Northern Pines Mental Health Center serves Cass, Wadena, Todd, Morrison, Crow Wing and Aitkin counties in northcentral Minnesota

serves Cass, Wadena, Todd, Morrison, Crow Wing and Aitkin counties in northcentral Minnesota Northwestern Mental Health Center serves Kittson, Marshall, Red Lake, Polk, Norman and Mahnomen counties in northwest Minnesota

serves Kittson, Marshall, Red Lake, Polk, Norman and Mahnomen counties in northwest Minnesota Wilder Mental Health and Wellness serves Ramsey County in the Twin Cities metro area

serves Ramsey County in the Twin Cities metro area People Incorporated serves Anoka, Washington, Dakota, Hennepin and Ramsey counties in the Twin Cities metro area

serves Anoka, Washington, Dakota, Hennepin and Ramsey counties in the Twin Cities metro area Ramsey County Mental Health Center serves Ramsey County in the Twin Cities metro area

serves Ramsey County in the Twin Cities metro area Zumbro Valley Health Center serves Olmsted and Fillmore counties in southeast Minnesota.

To access services at a CCBHC, a person can contact the clinic directly or talk to their service provider.