Minnesota Hands Free Law Reminders

The Minnesota Hands Free Law goes into effect August 1st. Here is a list of reminders for drivers who may have questions.

You may not hold a phone in your hand.

The new law allows a driver to use their cell phone to make calls, text, listen to music or podcasts and get directions but only by voice commands or single touch activation without holding the phone.

A driver may not use their phone at any time for video calling, video live-streaming, Snapchat, gaming, looking at video or photos from the internet or stored on the phone, using apps, reading texts or scrolling or typing on the phone.

In an emergency, you can hold a phone to call 911.

There is no official grace period for drivers. The law is the law starting August 1 st and drivers should never assume they’ll get a free pass at any time.

and drivers should never assume they’ll get a free pass at any time. The first ticket is $50 plus court fees and the second and later tickets are $275 plus court fees.

For more information, visit HandsFreeMN.org.