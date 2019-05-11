Minnesota Hands-Free Cell Phone Law Explained

A statewide law is requiring drivers to have their cell phones in hands-free mode while their behind the wheel.

This means you can’t manually dial a phone number or put an address in the GPS. Under the new law, drivers can use their cell phone to text, call, and get directions only by voice commands and single touch activation. Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin said this includes when you are stopped at a traffic light or stop sign.

“You can’t type in the destination while you are driving. Again, you got to make the habit, I would stress to people, make it a new habit, get in your car, put your seat belt on. Do whatever you’re going to do with your wireless device; if you’re going to stream music or if you’re going to navigate to some place, enter that information and then put it down,” Mastin said.

The new law will go into effect on August 1st. It’s already illegal in Minnesota for drivers to send text messages and browse the internet while driving.