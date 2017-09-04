Minnesota Gubernatorial Candidate Suspends Campaign

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Blake Huffman is ending his candidacy to replace Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton next year.

The Ramsey County Commissioner made the announcement Sunday, saying he would suspend his campaign and focus on his nonprofit work. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that Huffman said in a statement that he was struggling to find time to focus on his campaign because of his work as commissioner and at his nonprofit.

The field of gubernatorial candidates is still a long one. At least 14 candidates are running and others are considering.