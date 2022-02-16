Minnesota Grants Money to Equip Bus Stop-Arms with Cameras

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — School bus companies in Minnesota were recently granted $3.5 million to equip cameras on stop-arms.

This decision by the Minnesota Legislature granted 32 schools the ability to outfit buses with cameras and accompanying software programs. In conjunction with the Minnesota State Patrol, the efforts of the Department of Public Safety is to keep all students safe in and out of the classroom.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, stop-arm violations went down over the past four years. However, before COVID-19, the Department of Transportation was seeing more than 1,000 violations in a year.

The grant project is currently in Phase 1, with most grantees in the metro area. Otter Tail Coaches, Inc. and Greenway Public School are also recipients of the grant.

Phase 2 of the grant is open to applications and runs through March 15.

More information about the Stop-Arm grant and related safety information can be found at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today