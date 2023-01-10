Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Governor Still Wants Tax Rebates from Huge Surplus

Lakeland News — Jan. 9 2023

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Friday that his budget proposal will include tax rebates from the state’s enormous $17.6 billion budget surplus but conceded that the payments will be smaller that he once hoped.

The governor acknowledged that his proposal — which started out last year as $1,000 for individual filers and $2,000 for joint filers — has found only “lukewarm support” among his fellow Democrats so far. But he wouldn’t specify new figures ahead of his budget announcement set for Jan. 24.

“I think people are feeling inflation, even though it may be cooling a little bit,” Walz said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I think there’s a sense out there amongst Minnesotans, whether they’re conservative or liberal, that a little bit of the surplus could really help.”

The governor also said his budget will propose indexing state aid for school districts to inflation. He said he first disclosed that detail earlier in the day at a meeting with school board members and superintendents. That squares with the pledge he made in his second inaugural address Monday to make the largest investments in public education in Minnesota history.

Democrats took control of both houses of the Minnesota Legislature, which convened Tuesday, after flipping the Senate in the November elections. But even after winning the “trifecta” of the Senate, House and governor’s office, some differences among Democrats are starting to emerge.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, and Majority Leader Jamie Long, of Minneapolis, made it clear at news conference Wednesday that a bigger priority for them is tax credits targeted at families of $3,000 per child age 5 or younger, up to a cap of $7,500. But Hortman also expressed confidence that her new tax committee chair, Rep. Aisha Gomez, of Minneapolis, and Walz’s new revenue commissioner, former House tax chair Paul Marquart, would be able to reach compromises.

Walz proposed big rebates last year when the projected surplus stood at a mere $9.25 billion. But the 2022 legislative session ended in partisan stalemates with most of that extra money left unspent. Senate Republicans held out for permanent tax cuts but lost their gamble when they lost their majority in November.

“I just want a tax rebate back to the people of Minnesota, to make life a little more affordable for them,” Walz said. “And I think there will be a form of that, coupled with, I think, tax relief especially targeted at the middle class.”

The governor said his budget will include “a version” of child tax credits, though it won’t be exactly the same as what the legislative leaders proposed.

And he said he’ll propose exempting more Minnesotans from income taxes on Social Security benefits, either totally or partially. About half of Minnesota Social Security recipients currently pay no tax on that income, he said, but he wants to keep the tax in place “for the very wealthiest Minnesotans.”

Most states don’t tax Social Security at all. Minnesota Republican — and even some Democratic — legislative candidates campaigned on eliminating the tax altogether. But Hortman warned that doing so could blow a big hole in future budgets.

Overall, Walz said he’s “super optimistic” about a productive legislative session under the new Democratic trifecta. And he said it’s ironic that the first bill expected to reach his desk, probably next week, will be one sought by Republicans last year to bring the state tax code into compliance with the federal tax code to make tax filing simpler.

“So far, so good,” he said.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Minnesota’s First Possible Carbon Pipeline Clears Hurdle

MN DFL Lawmakers Vowing Action on Legalizing Recreational Cannabis

Abortion Rights Bill Fast-Tracked in Minnesota to Become Law

Newly Empowered Minnesota Democrats Pledge to Move Swiftly

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.