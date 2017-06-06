DONATE

Minnesota Governor Signs Onto States’ Climate Goal Alliance

Josh Peterson
Jun. 6 2017
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s governor is committing the state to upholding the Paris climate change accord by joining an alliance set up by other states with the same goal.

Gov. Mark Dayton says he signed onto the U.S. Climate Alliance which was formed after President Donald Trump announced last week that the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris climate change agreement reached by 195 countries last year.

California, New York and Washington started the alliance. Minnesota, Puerto Rico and eight other states signed on Monday. Alliance members pledge to reduce emissions 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels.

