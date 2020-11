Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Originally aired November 3, 2020

NOTE: These are election results as of 10 PM on Tuesday, November 3rd. We will be providing more complete results tomorrow, November 4th on Lakeland News.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today