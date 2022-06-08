Minnesota Frontline Worker Pay Applications Open

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Applications for frontline worker pay in Minnesota opened today. This pay allows eligible people to earn back what they put forward during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Frontline Worker Pay includes $500 million in hero checks to qualifying frontline workers. Those eligible for the pay can include those in the healthcare field, child care, education, customer service, and public transit. Workers are required to have worked 120 hours between March 15, 2020 and June 30, 2021, not having to been able to telecommunicate and worked in close proximity with other people, met a set income minimum, and have not received any unemployment benefit payments for more than 20 consecutive weeks from March 15, 2020 to June 26, 2021.

Governor Tim Walz signed the Frontline Worker Pay into law on April 29th, 2022. Those eligible can apply through the Department of Labor and Industry. They are also required to supply information such as address, social security number or tax identification number, and employer information. According to the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), state income taxes will not be withheld from the payments.

Those who qualify will most likely receive around $750 if the anticipated 660,000 workers apply for the Frontline Worker Pay. The application deadline is July 22, 2022.

More information about Frontline Worker Pay can be found by going to the Minnesota Frontline Worker Pay website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today