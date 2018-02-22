Minnesota FoodShare Prepares For March Food Drive

During March, The Food Shelf at Second Harvest will participate in the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign by collecting donations of money and food.

According to a release from Second Harvest, the collection will support local efforts to help feed people in need and reduce hunger in the local community. When congregations, businesses, schools or service clubs participate in the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign, by donating to the Food Shelf at Second Harvest, their donation stays local but counts towards a statewide effort to help stock the shelves of every food shelf in the state.

On a daily basis, Second Harvest says there are individuals and families struggling to make ends meet. Having to choose between paying a utility, medical or automotive repair bill or putting food on the table is a reality for people in north central Minnesota. Many will turn to the Food Shelf at Second Harvest to fill the gap during hard times.

The Food Shelf at Second Harvest serves approximately 2,772 individuals every month including over 1,000 children and 229 seniors.

The Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign provides people with an opportunity to make a difference in the local community by acting before March 31.