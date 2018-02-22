DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Minnesota FoodShare Prepares For March Food Drive

Josh Peterson
Feb. 22 2018
Leave a Comment

During March, The Food Shelf at Second Harvest will participate in the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign by collecting donations of money and food.

According to a release from Second Harvest, the collection will support local efforts to help feed people in need and reduce hunger in the local community. When congregations, businesses, schools or service clubs participate in the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign, by donating to the Food Shelf at Second Harvest, their donation stays local but counts towards a statewide effort to help stock the shelves of every food shelf in the state.

On a daily basis, Second Harvest says there are individuals and families struggling to make ends meet. Having to choose between paying a utility, medical or automotive repair bill or putting food on the table is a reality for people in north central Minnesota. Many will turn to the Food Shelf at Second Harvest to fill the gap during hard times.

The Food Shelf at Second Harvest serves approximately 2,772 individuals every month including over 1,000 children and 229 seniors.

The Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign provides people with an opportunity to make a difference in the local community by acting before March 31.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji State University Starts New Initiative To Address Student Hunger

Grand Rapids Food Bank Holds Public Service Day Of Action For Hunger Relief

Pillager Area Family Center is looking to fill their shelves

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Rhonda Dockendorf said

Thank you Trek North for taking action!!... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Loren, The ploughing contest will be held over Labor Day weekend in 2019.... Read More

Loren said

Nice article on ploughing contest but when is it?... Read More

lamscomm said

Way to go Shelly!... Read More

Latest Story

Minnesota Hospital Errors Rose Slightly Over Past 4 Years

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An annual report says medical errors reported by Minnesota hospitals and surgical centers have been rising slightly for
Posted on Feb. 22 2018

Latest Stories

Minnesota Hospital Errors Rose Slightly Over Past 4 Years

Posted on Feb. 22 2018

Dick's Sporting Goods in Baxter Celebrates Grand Opening

Posted on Feb. 22 2018

Business Destroyed By Fire In Otter Tail County

Posted on Feb. 22 2018

Poston Announces Re-Election Bid for Minnesota District 9A

Posted on Feb. 22 2018

Warroad Girls Hockey Beats New Ulm In Class A Quarterfinals

Posted on Feb. 22 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.