Minnesota Fishing Opener Stimulates Local Economy and Making Memories

The Minnesota Fishing Opener is a tradition that signals the beginning of summer and, for northern and central Minnesota, the start of tourist season. It not only has a profound effect on the economy of Minnesota, but on the people who live here as well. According to Explore Minnesota, the state has about 1.4 million licensed anglers each year, with about 500,000 dropping a line on opening day.

From mom-and-pop shops like S & W Bait and Tackle in Brainerd to large resorts like Cragun’s Resort on Gull Lake, there are many businesses across the region that rely on fishing and the tourism that comes along with it.

“It’s probably one of the busiest weekends we have,” said Sherree Wicktor, the owner of S & W Bait and Tackle. “It brings everybody to the area, it brings everybody to the lake, and it brings a lot of money to this area.”

“When the fishing opener hits you start seeing those boats, you start seeing people pull into the resort,” said Eric Peterson, General Manager at Cragun’s Resort. “Every weekend right up to Memorial Day we’ll be busy while kids are in school, and then we transition early June to busy every day of the week.”

Stimulating the local economy isn’t the only thing the Minnesota Fishing Opener is about, though. It’s also about creating lasting memories for the people who come to enjoy the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

“This is a tradition that gets handed down from moms and dads to their kids and grandkids,” said Matt Kilian, Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce President.

“It’s all about that experience, whether they catch the fish or not, just having that time together and I’m happy that the Brainerd Lakes Area can provide the backdrop for them,” added Brainerd Chamber Tourism Marketing Manager Trish Reilley.

Minnesota tourism is a $16 billion industry, with anglers contributing about $4.4 billion in economic output and supporting roughly 28,000 jobs.

